This is what you have been waiting for.
New design.
New features.
The amazing CRAFTY is now even better.
Turn on your CRAFTY.
One button press on the app lets your CRAFTY turn on and heat up to the set temperature automatically.View video
Save previously connected serial numbers.
Serial numbers, which were previously successfully connected to your CRAFTY can now be seen listed. You can even detect the ones that are within your Bluetooth-reach immediately, since those will be highlighted.
Extend the automatic shutoff time.
Adjust the operating time up to 5 minutes and see the time to automatic shutoff in a countdown fashion.
Find your CRAFTY.
The CRAFTY App will help you locate your CRAFTY. By pressing the button, your device will start vibrating and blinking.
Personalize alarm tones.
You can now choose your preferred alarm tone from your personal library.
Watch out.
Compatible with Android smartphones and iPhone devices which support Bluetooth Low Energy.
And for the first time, compatible with Android 6.0 or higher smartwatches and Apple Watch devices.
Some of the new app features are only compatible with CRAFTY firmware V02.51 and above.